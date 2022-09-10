(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2022) A Hong Kong district judge sentenced five speech therapists to 19 months in jail on Saturday for conspiring to spread seditious content, media reported.

The five members of the executive committee at the Hong Kong speech therapists' union have been in custody for over a year after they were arrested for publishing a series of controversial children's books, the Hong Kong Free Press website reported.

The convicts, all in their twenties, will be out of jail in a matter of months after time served is taken into account.

District Judge Kwok Wai-kin was quoted as saying that the illustrated books were aimed to sow "the seed of instability" in young minds through tales about a flock of sheep defending their village from wolves.

The books, he argued, were "in effect brainwashing" young readers into believing that the Chinese government was "coming to Hong Kong with the wicked intention of taking away their home."

The books seemingly portrayed the Beijing-appointed chief executive of the semi-autonomous city as a wolf in sheep's clothing who was ordered by the "wolf chairman."

The books were published in the wake of 2019 mass protests against China's security act that punishes secession, subversion, collusion with foreign forces, and terrorism. It does not cover sedition, which is punishable by up to two years in prison.