Chaos erupted in Hong Kong's legislature for a second day straight as 12 lawmakers shouted down Chief Executive Carrie Lam and were forced out by security guards

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) Chaos erupted in Hong Kong's legislature for a second day straight as 12 lawmakers shouted down Chief Executive Carrie Lam and were forced out by security guards.

A day earlier, Lam's annual policy address to the Legislative Council was similarly interrupted, and she was forced to finish delivering it via video link from a different location.

The hecklers shouted anti-China slogans and waved placards, some of which depicted Lam with blood on her hands.

As tradition dictates, Lam was in the hall the day after her annual policy address to answer questions from lawmakers. Hong Kong media earlier lambasted the speech as economically focused and devoid of political solutions to the four-month-long protest crisis that the city has been suffering.

Opposition lawmakers have aligned themselves with the protesters, who have been taking to the streets every weekend since June this year, initially, over a draft extradition bill that could have seen Hong Kong citizens extradited to mainland China. Though the bill was scrapped in September, the protests have continued and new demands put forward, including one for Lam's resignation.

The sessions held on Wednesday and Thursday were the first since protesters stormed and occupied the building on July 1.