Hong Kong Leader Lam Says China Extradition Bill 'Dead'

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 08:40 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has said the controversial bill that would have allowed extradition to the Chinese mainland and that has led to mass protests in the city was "dead."

"I have almost immediately put a stop to the [bill] amendment exercise. But there are still lingering doubts about the government's sincerity or worries whether the government will restart the process in the legislative council, so I reiterate it here: there is no such plan, the bill is dead," Lam said at the executive council meeting.

She added that any calls for amnesty ” that the government would not follow up on investigation and prosecution of those who violated the law during the demonstrations ” were "not acceptable."

Tensions in Hong Kong have risen in recent weeks amid mass demonstrations over an extradition bill that would have allowed some people arrested in the former British colony to be sent for trial in mainland China.

