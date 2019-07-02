UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Leader Says Authorities Will Release Detained Protesters Only After Probe

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 05:27 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) The Hong Kong authorities have made concessions by fulfilling some of the demands of the protesters regarding the amendments to the city's extradition bill, but said the detained protesters will only be released following thorough investigations, as per the rule of law, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Tuesday.

In the latest event in a series of protests against the extradition bill, hundreds of protesters set up barricades on several streets on Monday and broke into the Legislative Council building, destroying furniture and defacing walls. Protesters demand that the extradition bill be completely scrapped, all charges against detained protesters be dropped and police officers whom they accuse of excessive violence be held accountable.

"To demand the Government, without any investigation and checking with the law about whether offences have been made, that we should release everybody arrested, we should not take any follow-up action against some of the violent acts we have seen or even to grant an amnesty to all those involved in these protests, all these will not be in accordance with the rule of law," the Hong Kong leader said.

Mass rallies erupted in Hong Kong in early June as the authorities were considering adopting a bill that would allow the autonomous Chinese city to extradite suspects to jurisdictions with which it did not have an extradition agreement, including mainland China. Pressured by the protests, the government indefinitely suspended the bill, while Lam issued a public apology. However, the protesters still demand the complete withdrawal of the extradition amendments.

