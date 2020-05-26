UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Leader Says Beijing's Proposed Security Law To Respect Freedoms As Tensions Soar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 04:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Tuesday that Beijing's proposed security legislation for the autonomous city would not hurt people's freedoms.

On Friday, the Chinese legislature proposed that security legislation be enacted in Hong Kong that would outlaw subversive and secessionist activity, in the wake of last year's sweeping protests against amendments to extradition law. Though the bill has the support of Lam, it provoked a backlash from the Hong Kong opposition, which fears that the legislation would trample civil liberties. Over the weekend, rallies resumed in Hong Kong despite a ban on public gatherings.

"Right now, I cannot respond with the details on the execution [of the new law], but all the law enforcement agencies will act in accordance with the law and it will not affect the rights and freedoms local residents enjoy," Lam said at a press conference.

The Hong Kong leader noted that the legislation would concern an extremely small group of people while protecting the majority of nationals.

China's National People's Congress is set to vote on the bill on Thursday. To protest the legislation, Hong Kong trade unions have called for a general strike on Wednesday.

Beijing has repeatedly stated that the disruption in Hong Kong is the result of foreign interference.

