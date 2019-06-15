Hong Kong leader says divisive extradition law will be 'suspended'

Hong Kong's embattled leader on Saturday said a divisive bill that would allow extraditions to China would be "suspended" in a major climbdown from her government after a week of unprecedented protests

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :Hong Kong's embattled leader on Saturday said a divisive bill that would allow extraditions to China would be "suspended" in a major climbdown from her government after a week of unprecedented protests.

"The government has decided to suspend the legislative ammendment exercise," chief executive Carrie Lam told reporters.