Hong Kong leader says will withdraw extradition bill: lawmaker

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019) :Hong Kong's embattled pro-Beijing leader will permanently shelve a loathed extradition bill, a lawmaker told AFP Wednesday, in what would be major concession to pro-democracy protesters after three months of crippling demonstrations.

"It is confirmed that the bill will be withdrawn," lawmaker Felix Chung told AFP after chief executive Carrie Lam met with him and other pro-establishment figures on Wednesday afternoon.