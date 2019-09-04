UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Leader Says Will Withdraw Extradition Bill: Lawmaker

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 04:53 PM

Hong Kong leader says will withdraw extradition bill: lawmaker

Hong Kong's embattled pro-Beijing leader will permanently shelve a loathed extradition bill, a lawmaker told AFP Wednesday, in what would be major concession to pro-democracy protesters after three months of crippling demonstrations

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019) :Hong Kong's embattled pro-Beijing leader will permanently shelve a loathed extradition bill, a lawmaker told AFP Wednesday, in what would be major concession to pro-democracy protesters after three months of crippling demonstrations.

"It is confirmed that the bill will be withdrawn," lawmaker Felix Chung told AFP after chief executive Carrie Lam met with him and other pro-establishment figures on Wednesday afternoon.

Recent Stories

Iran Ready to Advance Nuclear Program With 3rd Rou ..

4 minutes ago

Poor quality water, food cause health issues for w ..

4 minutes ago

Third round of talks on Kartarpur Corridor held

53 seconds ago

Italy's Conte set to unveil new cabinet

55 seconds ago

ANF seizes over 17 kgs heroin from family, going a ..

57 seconds ago

1,183 arrested over violence in Hong Kong since Ju ..

58 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.