BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2019) Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam will travel to Beijing on Monday as China prepares to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic on Tuesday, her office said.

"Chief Executive Carrie Lam will lead a delegation to Beijing on September 30 to participate in activities to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China," the press release read.

The delegation will comprise over 240 representatives of "various sectors of the community." They will return via Shenzhen on Tuesday evening. Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung will be acting chief executive in Lam's absence.