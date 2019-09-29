UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Leader To Attend China's National Day Celebrations In Beijing

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 05:10 PM

Hong Kong Leader to Attend China's National Day Celebrations in Beijing

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2019) Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam will travel to Beijing on Monday as China prepares to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic on Tuesday, her office said.

"Chief Executive Carrie Lam will lead a delegation to Beijing on September 30 to participate in activities to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China," the press release read.

The delegation will comprise over 240 representatives of "various sectors of the community." They will return via Shenzhen on Tuesday evening. Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung will be acting chief executive in Lam's absence.

Related Topics

China Shenzhen Beijing Hong Kong Lead September

Recent Stories

UAE advancing Emirati community&#039;s political d ..

11 minutes ago

UAE, Russia discuss tech, scientific cooperation i ..

11 minutes ago

Dubai attracts AED46.6 billion in FDIs for H1 2019

26 minutes ago

More specialists needed to meet growing demand for ..

41 minutes ago

NYUAD Economics fifth in Asia research rankings

1 hour ago

Ministry of Presidential Affairs mourns death of S ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.