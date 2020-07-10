UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Leaders, Tycoons Bid Farewell To Gaming Magnate Ho

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 03:03 PM

Hong Kong leaders, tycoons bid farewell to gaming magnate Ho

Hong Kong politicians, tycoons and celebrities joined grieving relatives Friday at the funeral of Stanley Ho, the flamboyant gaming magnate who made his fortune in neighbouring Macau

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Hong Kong politicians, tycoons and celebrities joined grieving relatives Friday at the funeral of Stanley Ho, the flamboyant gaming magnate who made his fortune in neighbouring Macau.

It was the third day of ceremonies for the Hong Kong-born Ho, who played an integral role in transforming the former Portuguese colony from a sleepy outpost into the world's biggest casino hub.

He died at the age of 98 on May 26.

In the morning, black-clad family members including Ho's daughter Pansy and his fourth wife Angela Leong arrived at the funeral home, in the northeast of Hong Kong Island.

Local politicians including city leader Carrie Lam, as well as her predecessors Leung Chun-ying and Tung Chee-hwa, arrived at about noon, as did Luo Huining, director of Beijing's Liaison Office in Hong Kong.

City tycoons and businesspeople -- including property mogul Thomas Kwok and banker David Li -- joined film star Brigitte Lin among the few hundred guests paying tribute.

A public memorial had been held on Thursday and hundreds of white floral wreaths with messages of condolence were placed around the corner of the venue.

Ho was known as the "godfather" of Macau casinos, having been instrumental in turning the city on China's southern coast into a gambling boomtown with gaming revenue surpassing Las Vegas.

He is survived by three wives and 15 of his 17 children. Speculation about how his vast fortune -- estimated at HK$50 billion ($6.4 billion) -- would be divided among his offspring has long occupied Hong Kong's tabloid media, along with public family feuds.

His Sociedade de Jogos de Macau Holdings (SJM) empire owns 19 casinos and remains a major player in Macau, the only place in China where casinos are allowed.

Related Topics

World Film And Movies China Died Wife Beijing Stanley Ho Hong Kong Macau David Las Vegas Hub May Family Media From Billion

Recent Stories

Dutch 'golden age' statue stirs ghosts of colonial ..

2 minutes ago

Leclerc warned after breaking coronavirus 'bubble' ..

2 minutes ago

IEA Commends OPEC+ 'Robust' Compliance, Says Confo ..

2 minutes ago

Asian markets tumble as infection rates jump

2 minutes ago

EU 'strongly opposes' resumption of federal execut ..

6 minutes ago

US Refutes UN Rapporteur's Report Saying Killing o ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.