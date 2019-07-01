Hong Kong Legislative Council Orders Evacuation as Protesters Storm Building

The Legislative Council (LegCo) Secretariat of Hong Kong issued a statement on Monday declaring an unprecedented red security alert and ordering that the building be evacuated amid growing violence as people protesting the city's extradition amendments attempt to storm the premises

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) The Legislative Council (LegCo) Secretariat of Hong Kong issued a statement on Monday declaring an unprecedented red security alert and ordering that the building be evacuated amid growing violence as people protesting the city's extradition amendments attempt to storm the premises.

Earlier in the day, which marks the anniversary of the city's 1997 return to Chinese rule, hundreds of mainly young masked protesters set up barricades on several streets in the city state, resulting in clashes with police, who were forced to use batons and pepper spray to disperse the crowds. Some of the protesters then tried to break into the LegCo building and smash tempered windows with different objects.

"The Legislative Council ('LegCo') Secretariat has issued a Red alert today (1 July).

When the Red alert is in force, all people should leave the LegCo Complex immediately," the statement read.

This is the first time that the LegCo has had to declare a red security alert. Police officers inside the building have been ordered to detain all trespassers.

Mass rallies erupted in Hong Kong in early June as the authorities were considering adopting a bill that would allow the autonomous Chinese city to extradite suspects to jurisdictions with which it did not have an extradition agreement, including mainland China. Pressured by the protests, the government indefinitely suspended the bill, while Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam issued a public apology. However, the protesters still demand the complete withdrawal of the extradition amendments.