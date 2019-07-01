UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Legislative Council Orders Evacuation As Protesters Storm Building

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 08:53 PM

The Legislative Council (LegCo) Secretariat of Hong Kong issued a statement on Monday declaring an unprecedented red security alert and ordering that the building be evacuated amid growing violence as people protesting the city's extradition amendments attempt to storm the premises

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) The Legislative Council (LegCo) Secretariat of Hong Kong issued a statement on Monday declaring an unprecedented red security alert and ordering that the building be evacuated amid growing violence as people protesting the city's extradition amendments attempt to storm the premises.

Earlier in the day, which marks the anniversary of the city's 1997 return to Chinese rule, hundreds of mainly young masked protesters set up barricades on several streets in the city state, resulting in clashes with police, who were forced to use batons and pepper spray to disperse the crowds. Some of the protesters then tried to break into the LegCo building and smash tempered windows with different objects.

"The Legislative Council ('LegCo') Secretariat has issued a Red alert today (1 July). When the Red alert is in force, all people should leave the LegCo Complex immediately," the statement read.

This is the first time that the LegCo has had to declare a red security alert. Police officers inside the building have been ordered to detain all trespassers.

The Central Government Complex, which is located next door, proceeded by closing its premises to staff and public on Tuesday.

"Owing to security consideration, the Tamar Central Government Offices (CGO) will be temporarily closed tomorrow (July 2). Staff working in the CGO should not go to the workplace and should work in accordance with the contingency plans of their respective bureaux or departments. All visits to the CGO will be postponed or cancelled," the Hong Kong government said in a statement.

Mass rallies erupted in Hong Kong in early June as the authorities were considering adopting a bill that would allow the autonomous Chinese city to extradite suspects to jurisdictions with which it did not have an extradition agreement, including mainland China. Pressured by the protests, the government indefinitely suspended the bill, while Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam issued a public apology. However, the protesters still demand the complete withdrawal of the extradition amendments.

