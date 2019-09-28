UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Legislative Council Orders Staff Evacuation Amid Protest Rally Near Building

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 05:01 PM

Hong Kong Legislative Council Orders Staff Evacuation Amid Protest Rally Near Building

The Hong Kong Legislative Council issued a red alert on Saturday to order immediate evacuation of its personnel from its compounds as protesters gathered near the building and attempted to storm the metal fence surrounding it

HONG KONG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) The Hong Kong Legislative Council issued a red alert on Saturday to order immediate evacuation of its personnel from its compounds as protesters gathered near the building and attempted to storm the metal fence surrounding it.

"The Legislative Council (LegCo) Secretariat has issued a Red alert at 6.02pm today (September 28).

All persons are required to evacuate the LegCo Complex immediately under safe circumstances," the Hong Kong government said in a statement.

Meanwhile, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene that protesters gathered near the Legislative Council building. Separated from the police by a barrier, they first chanted slogans. Then, several of them started kicking the metal fence, provoking the police.

Police finally used pepper spray to disperse protesters away from the fence.

Related Topics

Storm Police Alert Hong Kong September All From Government

Recent Stories

Special Congressional Recognition of AJK President ..

18 minutes ago

OIC states must launch BDS campaign against India: ..

18 minutes ago

Over 1.1 mln registrations for Naya Pakistan Housi ..

2 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

2 minutes ago

President Dr. Arif Alvi for focus on producing sol ..

2 minutes ago

Child Killed, Nine Civilians Injured in Missile At ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.