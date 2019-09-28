Hong Kong Legislative Council Orders Staff Evacuation Amid Protest Rally Near Building

The Hong Kong Legislative Council issued a red alert on Saturday to order immediate evacuation of its personnel from its compounds as protesters gathered near the building and attempted to storm the metal fence surrounding it

HONG KONG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) The Hong Kong Legislative Council issued a red alert on Saturday to order immediate evacuation of its personnel from its compounds as protesters gathered near the building and attempted to storm the metal fence surrounding it.

"The Legislative Council (LegCo) Secretariat has issued a Red alert at 6.02pm today (September 28).

All persons are required to evacuate the LegCo Complex immediately under safe circumstances," the Hong Kong government said in a statement.

Meanwhile, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene that protesters gathered near the Legislative Council building. Separated from the police by a barrier, they first chanted slogans. Then, several of them started kicking the metal fence, provoking the police.

Police finally used pepper spray to disperse protesters away from the fence.