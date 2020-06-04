UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Legislature Adopts Controversial National Anthem Bill - Voting Record

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 04:06 PM

Hong Kong Legislature Adopts Controversial National Anthem Bill - Voting Record

The Legislative Council of Hong Kong on Thursday voted in favor of the much-disputed bill that would allow prosecuting people for insulting China's national anthem, the record of voting results reads

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) The Legislative Council of Hong Kong on Thursday voted in favor of the much-disputed bill that would allow prosecuting people for insulting China's national anthem, the record of voting results reads.

Earlier in the day, the voting was halted due to two pro-democracy lawmakers dispersing biofertilizer during the bill's reading.

According to the council's record of voting results, the National Anthem Bill was adopted by 41 votes in favor and one against.

Any person who commits an offense against the anthem will be liable for a fine of up to $6,400 and a three-year prison term, per the bill.

The piece of legislation has been condemned by both the city's so-called pro-democracy camp, as well as foreign governments, including Washington, which has threatened to end the preferential approach in dealings with Hong Kong.

Beijing, on its part, described the US initiative as interference in China's domestic affairs. The Chinese government has repeatedly blamed foreign interference for civil unrest in Hong Kong.

