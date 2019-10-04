UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Legislature Evacuated Amid Protests Against Law Banning Masks

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 06:35 PM

Hong Kong Legislature Evacuated Amid Protests Against Law Banning Masks

Hong Kong's Legislative Council, the region's unicameral legislature, issued a red alert on Friday, requiring all people on its premises to safely evacuate as protesters are rallying against the enactment of the law prohibiting people to wear masks

HONG KONG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) Hong Kong's Legislative Council, the region's unicameral legislature, issued a red alert on Friday, requiring all people on its premises to safely evacuate as protesters are rallying against the enactment of the law prohibiting people to wear masks.

"The Legislative Council (LegCo) Secretariat issued a Red alert at 7:26 p.m. [11:00 GMT] tonight (October 4). All persons are required to evacuate the LegCo Complex immediately under safe circumstances," the council said in a statement.

Related Topics

Alert Hong Kong October All

Recent Stories

Emirati women showcase their jewellery designs

6 minutes ago

Masood Khan calls on global powers to find lasting ..

35 minutes ago

Why You Should Study In The USA

42 minutes ago

TCF, Mishal to bring public policy focus on out of ..

1 minute ago

Deputy Commissioner Ghotki chairs meeting to revie ..

1 minute ago

Drops in income can harm your brain: Study

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.