Hong Kong Legislature Evacuated Amid Protests Against Law Banning Masks

HONG KONG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) Hong Kong 's Legislative Council, the region's unicameral legislature, issued a red alert on Friday, requiring all people on its premises to safely evacuate as protesters are rallying against the enactment of the law prohibiting people to wear masks.

"The Legislative Council (LegCo) Secretariat issued a Red alert at 7:26 p.m. [11:00 GMT] tonight (October 4). All persons are required to evacuate the LegCo Complex immediately under safe circumstances," the council said in a statement.