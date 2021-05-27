Hong Kong Legislature Passes Electoral System Reform Bill

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) The Hong Kong Legislative Council on Thursday approved in the third reading the controversial bill to reform the city's electoral system.

In March, the Chinese parliament passed the reform plan for the Hong Kong electoral system, which changed the procedures for electing the head of the city administration and forming the legislative body. The changes prompted criticism from a number of Western countries that believe that the bill undermines Hong Kong's independence. China, on its part, repeated its standard response, saying the issue is an internal matter.

Forty lawmakers voted in favor of the bill, with only two voting against it.

With the passage of the bill in the third reading, it will now be sent to Chief Executive Carrie Lam to sign it into law. The bill is expected to enter into force before the September 19 election of the Election Committee, the city's electoral college that is responsible for picking the chief executive.

That election will then be followed by a general election on December 19 and the chief executive election on March 27, 2022.

The reform entails expansion of the electoral college from 1,200 to 1,500 members and giving it the authority of not only electing the chief executive but also nominating lawmakers and electing some legislators. The number of seats in the legislature will be increased from 70 to 90, with 40 seats elected by the electoral college, 30 seats determined by so-called functional Constituencies, while 20 are elected directly by citizens. The bill also creates an oversight commission to screen candidates and ensure they meet the standards of the city's basic law and the new national security law.