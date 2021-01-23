Hong Kong Locks Down Nearly 10,000 People in Coronavirus-Hit District - Reports

UrduPoint.com
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2021) Hong Kong authorities on Saturday issued a two-day lockdown on some 10,000 residents of the densely populated Yau Tsim Mong district, seeking to stem a spike in COVID-19 transmissions, media reported.

The order was announced at 4:00 a.m. on Saturday (20:00 GMT on Friday) catching residents by surprise, with many learning of the lockdown while heading out to work, South China Morning Post reported.

About 150 housing blocks of the low-income Jordan neighborhood, where many residents live in subdivided apartments, were cordoned off by police as health care and social workers were mobilized to begin a mass testing drive, according to the newspaper.

COVID-19 cases began a steep climb over the course of the month, centered around the Kowloon district, with over 50 infections reported daily since mid-January. Over 700 people are currently hospitalized, with 34 in critical condition.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the special administrative region has registered just under 10,000 cases and 168 deaths.

