UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong, Macau Suspend Use Of BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Over Packaging Defects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 04:10 PM

Hong Kong, Macau Suspend Use of BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Over Packaging Defects

Hong Kong and Macau halted inoculation with COVID-19 vaccines produced by BioNTech's Chinese partner Fosun Pharma on Wednesday, after defects were detected in the packaging of a batch of the product

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) Hong Kong and Macau halted inoculation with COVID-19 vaccines produced by BioNTech's Chinese partner Fosun Pharma on Wednesday, after defects were detected in the packaging of a batch of the product.

"The Government received written notification from Fosun Industrial Co., Limited this morning (March 24) that as notifications of observed deviations in the vial seal of Comirnaty vaccine (BioNTech) product (batch 210102 (Expiry 06/2021)) were received, BioNTech and Fosun Pharma have initiated an investigation to identify the root cause of these packaging issues. For the sake of prudence, the concerned vaccination should be suspended immediately for the time being while the investigation is ongoing," the Hong Kong government said in a statement.

The Macau government issued a similar statement on the BioNTech vaccine.

"The Health Bureau held an online meeting this morning with Fosun Pharma following the company's request to suspend utilization of a batch of BioNTech-produced COVID-19 vaccines, due to packaging defects. Macao has immediately suspended, as a precautionary step, any vaccination due to use that batch, numbered 210102, in order to ensure the safety of the local vaccination program," the statement said.

The packaging defect mainly involved loosened aluminum caps on vaccine bottles, the statement added, while stressing that such bottles were never administered in Macau.

Both autonomous regions of China stressed that the suspension was only a precautionary measure to protect the general public. The COVID-19 vaccination campaigns in Hong Kong and Macau will continue uninterrupted with other vaccines.

Related Topics

China Company Hong Kong Macau March From Government

Recent Stories

Turkey's Ruling Party Amounts to More Than 13.5Mln ..

2 minutes ago

Pharmaceutical products export increases 23.13pc i ..

2 minutes ago

Health deptt organizes TB awareness walk in Khanew ..

2 minutes ago

Poland hits daily coronavirus case record

2 minutes ago

Educational institutions to remain close till Apri ..

6 minutes ago

Raiwand land case: LHC grants interim bail to Mary ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.