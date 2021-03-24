Hong Kong, Macau Suspend Use of BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Over Packaging Defects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong and Macau halted inoculation with COVID-19 vaccines produced by BioNTech's Chinese partner Fosun Pharma on Wednesday, after defects were detected in the packaging of a batch of the product

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) Hong Kong and Macau halted inoculation with COVID-19 vaccines produced by BioNTech's Chinese partner Fosun Pharma on Wednesday, after defects were detected in the packaging of a batch of the product.

"The Government received written notification from Fosun Industrial Co., Limited this morning (March 24) that as notifications of observed deviations in the vial seal of Comirnaty vaccine (BioNTech) product (batch 210102 (Expiry 06/2021)) were received, BioNTech and Fosun Pharma have initiated an investigation to identify the root cause of these packaging issues. For the sake of prudence, the concerned vaccination should be suspended immediately for the time being while the investigation is ongoing," the Hong Kong government said in a statement.

The Macau government issued a similar statement on the BioNTech vaccine.

"The Health Bureau held an online meeting this morning with Fosun Pharma following the company's request to suspend utilization of a batch of BioNTech-produced COVID-19 vaccines, due to packaging defects. Macao has immediately suspended, as a precautionary step, any vaccination due to use that batch, numbered 210102, in order to ensure the safety of the local vaccination program," the statement said.

The packaging defect mainly involved loosened aluminum caps on vaccine bottles, the statement added, while stressing that such bottles were never administered in Macau.

Both autonomous regions of China stressed that the suspension was only a precautionary measure to protect the general public. The COVID-19 vaccination campaigns in Hong Kong and Macau will continue uninterrupted with other vaccines.