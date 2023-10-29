Hong Kong, mainland healthcare professionals exchange brings mutual inspiration

HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) -- At 8:00 a.m. in a ward at Princess Margaret Hospital, Kuang Yukun, who arrived at work one hour earlier, was checking his patients' medical records.

About six months ago, a group of new faces appeared in the medical team of Hong Kong's public hospitals. Kuang, an associate chief physician from the pulmonary and critical care medicine department of the First Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-sen University, is among over 80 healthcare professionals from the Chinese mainland who came to Hong Kong to exchange for about a year under Greater Bay Area Healthcare Talents Visiting Programs.

The visiting programs, implemented by Hong Kong's Hospital Authority, aimed to foster the development of the healthcare sector between the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong, and broaden the talent pool in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area in the long run. The programs allowed healthcare professionals from Hong Kong and Guangdong Province to work and learn in each other's public health system, thereby improving the quality of medical services in the two places.

Participating in the visiting programs included doctors, Chinese medicine experts, nurses and other healthcare professionals. A total of 10 doctors, all from Grade 3A (the highest grade in China) hospitals in southern China's Guangdong Province, came to Hong Kong and worked in different public hospitals. Kuang has been serving as an associate consultant of medicine and geriatrics at Princess Margaret Hospital in the New Territories.

"The mainland doctors who came to Hong Kong this time have rich experience and are fluent in Cantonese. They have quickly adapted to the working life of Hong Kong hospitals," Yeung Yiu-cheong, deputy chief of service of medicine and geriatrics of Princess Margaret Hospital, said.

To help Kuang and other mainland doctors adapt to their work, Yeung, from Hong Kong, arranged for them to make ward rounds and see outpatients together with local doctors in the first two months after they had arrived.

Under the public healthcare system in Hong Kong, besides doctors and nurses, there are also other professionals, including physiotherapists and speech therapists, to provide patients with recovery and follow-up services.

"The management of chronic diseases in Hong Kong's public health system is comprehensive, allowing patients to be taken good care of even after being discharged," Kuang said, adding that the mainland could take a leaf out of Hong Kong's book for this.

Liu Jiali, a nurse from Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, was one of the 70 mainland nurses who came to exchange in Hong Kong through the visiting programs.

Since she obtained a doctorate in nursing in 2016, Liu has been focusing on geriatric cancer care. Starting her exchange in Hong Kong, Liu joined Shatin Hospital to do clinical practicum and exchange with a local healthcare team by sharing nursing knowledge and clinical experience with each other. She is now serving at Prince of Wales Hospital.