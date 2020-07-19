UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Makes Masks Mandatory In Indoor Public Places, Boosts Telework As COVID-19 Peaks

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 04:30 PM

Hong Kong Makes Masks Mandatory in Indoor Public Places, Boosts Telework as COVID-19 Peaks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2020) Hong Kong makes the wearing of face masks mandatory in indoor public places and orders telework for civil servants as the city registers a record single-day spike in COVID-19 cases, The South China Morning Post reported on Sunday, citing Chief Executive Carrie Lam.

On Sunday, the city reported a record 108 coronavirus cases.

On the heels of the news, the Hong Kong chief announced an upgrade of the coronavirus restrictions, including making the wearing of face masks mandatory not only on public transport, but also in other indoor public places.

In addition, the city will build another 2,000 quarantine units near Hong Kong Disneyland. AsiaWorld-Expo, in turn, will be used to accommodate stable COVID-19 patients and also elderly people in case of outbreaks in care homes.

