Hong Kong May Face Withdrawal of US Special Trade Partner Status

For 25 years, Hong Kong has been recognized by the US Heritage Foundation as the world's freest economy and today it is a global financial hub

Its status as the United States' special trade partner had also been of enormous help in achieving this. However, amid ongoing massive anti-government protests and the trade war between the United States and China, Hong Kong faces the potential threat of losing its special status amid a crackdown on extradition bill protests.

China has repeatedly directly accused the United States of inciting the protests and anti-Chinese activities in the special administrative region.

US senators and officials say that Hong Kong's special status is compromised and needs to be reviewed. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump says that trade negotiations between Washington and Beijing could be affected if the Chinese authorities resort to violence while suppressing protests.

In 1992, the US Congress passed a law that regulated US relations with Hong Kong. The law provided for favorable conditions for the city in matters of trade and customs, which differed from the treatment of mainland China. In particular, products from Hong Kong are not subjected to the tariffs and duties that apply to Chinese goods.

The effect of these conditions directly depends on the extent to which Hong Kong, in the opinion of the United States, maintains a high level of autonomy from the Chinese central government in accordance with the "one country, two systems" principle.

If the United States considers the level of autonomy to be insufficient, then the country's president may, by decree, withdraw the special status.

The United States Department of State annually submits to Congress a report regarding the situation in the city, which outlines recommendations for either maintaining or revoking its special status.

The latest report, published in March 2019, noted that the administrative region maintained a sufficient level of autonomy to keep its special status, but concerns were raised about the Chinese government's failure to fully fulfill its promises of high autonomy for Hong Kong.

According to the US report, economic and cultural cooperation with Hong Kong remains effective in many areas, providing significant benefits to the US economy. More than 1,300 US companies are currently operating in Hong Kong, including Amazon, Apple, Dell, and Cisco, while 300 companies have established regional headquarters there.

US banks play an active role in the city's banking sphere, occupying about 4-5 percent of the its entire banking sector. Among other things, the US diaspora is one of the largest in Hong Kong. According to official figures, about 85,000 US citizens live in the city.

With regard to what influence the United States' decision to reconsider Hong Kong's status may have, experts hold a wide range of views. Some consider this to be a matter of "life and death" for the economy, while others believe that the effect will not be so disastrous and that investors are simply overreacting to a hypothetical threat.

Zhou Rong, a senior researcher at Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies of Renmin University of China, noted that Hong Kong was an important platform for companies from mainland China to enter the international market, and the withdrawal of the status would make this problematic.

"If Hong Kong is sanctioned by the United States, then China will not be able to use Hong Kong's status as an international financial center, and that will likely affect the expansion of foreign investment and ultimately lead to a reduction in foreign investment in Hong Kong," the expert told Sputnik.

However, he noted that the United States had many interests in Hong Kong.

"Beyond that, you can see the changes in Trump's statements regarding Hong Kong, which expressed the hope that all parties will refrain from violence. Before that, the United States was completely inclined towards troublemakers, so the change in US behavior suggests that it does not benefit from chaos in Hong Kong," the expert continued.

He said that the Chinese government was also quite cautious about the Hong Kong issue because the city could help China minimize pressure from restrictive measures by the United States.

Chandran Nair, a well-known businessman and chief executive and founder of the Global Institute For Tomorrow, a Hong Kong based research center, also believes that the United States is unlikely to withdraw the special status.

"Of course, no one knows for sure, this is unpredictable, but I do not think that the United States will withdraw Hong Kong's status. There are a lot of American banks, there are a lot of Americans. If the capital flow slows down, it will affect Hong Kong's financial status, which is very important for China," Nair told Sputnik.

At the same time, the businessman believes that the world is overreacting to a hypothetical threat.

"I am not sure that if the United States withdraws this status, it will cause such great damage to Hong Kong. I think that relations between China and the United States and the achievement of a trade agreement are more important. I do not believe that the United States will do it," Nair added.

Yifan Zhang, an associate professor of economics at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, noted that despite a small chance of the status being withdrawn, the very uncertainty surrounding it is of concern to investors. According to the expert, if Hong Kong loses its independent status and the United States treats it like any other Chinese city, this will have a very negative impact on Hong Kong's economy.

"Foreign investors will leave Hong Kong, the capital will cease to flow. It will have little impact on the United States, but it will be a matter of life and death for Hong Kong," the expert concluded.