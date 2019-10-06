UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Metro Partially Resumes Operations After Closure Due To Protests

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 08:50 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2019) The metro in Hong Kong, where mass protests have been going on for more than four months, partially resumed work after more than a day-long suspension, the city government said on Sunday.

Some lines and stations are completely closed; on others, trains arrived with increased intervals, it said.

The work of the metro was suspended on Friday amid major protests in the special administrative district. This decision was made for safety reasons, given the damage caused to a large number of stations and trains.

On Saturday, the authorities decided to leave the metro completely closed, with the exception of airport express routes.

A new wave of protests began in Hong Kong on Friday after Carrie Lam, the city's chief executive, announced a decision to ban wearing masks during protests and other public gatherings. Persons who violate the ban may get up to a year in prison or be fined 25,000 Hong Kong Dollars ($3,200). The protests continued on Saturday.

