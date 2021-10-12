UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Mulls Higher Storm Warning Alert As Cyclone Kompasu Nears

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) The Hong Kong meteorological observatory said on Tuesday that it is getting ready to introduce level eight of ten weather alert variables over looming tropical storm Kompasu.

As of now, level 3 alert is in place, meaning that wind speeds are expected to be between 41-62 kilometers (25-38 miles) per hour.

"As Kompasu gradually edges closer to the coast of Guangdong, its outer rainbands will bring showers and squalls to Hong Kong tonight. Local winds are also expected to strengthen further. The Observatory will consider issuing the Gale or Storm Signal, No.

8 between 4 and 6 p.m (08:00-10:00 GMT)," the agency said in a statement.

As of 2:00 p.m. Hong Kong time, the storm was estimated to be around 510 kilometers away from Hong Kong and is expected to move west toward the Hainan Island, with a speed of 25 kilometers per hour, according to the statement.

The effects of the storm and the northeast monsoon are expected to bring strong winds, as well as "showers and squalls" to Hong Kong. Locals are recommended to comply with safety measures and stay indoors.

