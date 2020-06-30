UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Not Afraid Of Looming US Sanctions Over New National Security Law - Lam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 seconds ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 02:30 PM

Hong Kong Not Afraid of Looming US Sanctions Over New National Security Law - Lam

Hong Kong is not afraid of possible sanctions that the United States has prepared to impose over the city's new security law, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Tuesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) Hong Kong is not afraid of possible sanctions that the United States has prepared to impose over the city's new security law, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the US Commerce Department announced the suspension of preferential treatment of Hong Kong over China, including export license exceptions. In addition, the Department of State announced on Monday that the US was ending exports of defense equipment and sensitive dual-use technologies to Hong Kong, placing them under same restrictions that exist for China. The measures were taken in response to Hong Kong's new security law, passed by China's top legislative body earlier in the day.

"No sanctions can scare us, we are psychologically prepared," Lam said at a briefing, adding that many of the city's industries using these dual-use products are likely to find an alternative, and the restrictions will have with little impact on Hong Kong.

According to the chief executive, if necessary, in response to similar restrictive measures of other countries, Beijing may take countermeasures, and if the central government needs diplomatic assistance from Hong Kong, it will certainly receive it.

The new legislation bans separatist, subversive and terrorist activities, along with any form of foreign interference in Hong Kong. The move is supported by the Hong Kong leadership but has been met by a wave of protests in the city, as some residents fear their rights may be infringed, and abroad. According to Beijing, the new security law aims to punish illegal activities in the city without harming the existing democratic freedoms of locals.

Related Topics

Terrorist Exports China Beijing Hong Kong Same United States May Commerce From Government Top

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council bring in LaLiga experts to di ..

30 minutes ago

EU's Borrell condemns expulsion of envoy from Vene ..

17 seconds ago

UAE Foreign Minister, Bulgarian counterpart discus ..

31 minutes ago

Sources Reveal Details of Trump's 'Bullying' Calls ..

20 seconds ago

174 criminals arrested in Faisalabad

22 seconds ago

Iran sentences former exiled opposition figure to ..

24 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.