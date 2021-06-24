UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Not Ready To Reveal Information About Foreign Vaccine Procurement - Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 05:30 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) The Hong Kong government cannot yet reveal what vaccines it is interested in purchasing for the immunization campaign, the Health Ministry told Sputnik.

China's special autonomous region added Russia's Sputnik V to the list of COVID-19 vaccines recognized for special purposes on June 17.

"The government is closely monitoring the development of various vaccines and technological platforms.

Detailed information about individual vaccines cannot be disclosed due to confidentiality agreements," a ministry spokesperson said when asked whether the region was interested in purchasing Sputnik V.

So far, the Hong Kong government has included 11 vaccines against the coronavirus in the list of recognized medicines, including Sputnik V, AstraZeneca, Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, Sinopharm, Sinovac, Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical, Janssen, and others.

