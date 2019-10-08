Hong Kong Not Ready To Seek Help from Beijing Despite Rising Violence - Chief Executive

Amid escalating violence and serious disruptions of public order, Hong Kong plans to solve the ongoing political crisis on its own without seeking extra help from Beijing at the current point in time, chief executive Carrie Lam said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) Amid escalating violence and serious disruptions of public order, Hong Kong plans to solve the ongoing political crisis on its own without seeking extra help from Beijing at the current point in time, chief executive Carrie Lam said on Tuesday.

After almost four months of massive protests, triggered by the now-shelved controversial extradition bill, the pro-democracy demonstrations in Hong Kong turned more violent last week during the Chinese National Day holidays. The local government's decision to withdraw the extradition bill officially in early September failed to pacify the protesters, who demanded an independent investigation into police brutality. Meanwhile, Beijing views the situation in the Asian financial hub to be the result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and expresses full support for the actions of the local authorities. Law enforcers maintain that they use force proportionately and only in response to violent acts or unlawful behavior by the protesters.

"I cannot tell you categorically now under what circumstances that we will do extra things including your enquiry about calling on the Central Government to help, which of course is provided for under the Basic Law. At this point in time, I still strongly feel that we should find the solutions ourselves. That is also the position of the Central Government, that Hong Kong should tackle the problem on her own," Lam said during a media session before an Executive Council meeting on Tuesday.

As police officers faced off with protesters armed with metal pipes, bricks and petrol bombs, an 18-year-old male protester was shot in the chest with live ammunition when the group clashed with the officers on Oct 1.

Amid growing vandalization of public properties with the protesters specifically targeting the city's subway systems, the local government in Hong Kong introduced a new law banning local residents from wearing masks last week.

The new anti-mask law was met with resistance from the general public, who continued to march into the streets wearing masks, while police officers experienced more violent clashes with radical protesters who were angered by the new legislation.

Nevertheless, Lam admitted she would not rule out the option of seeking Beijing's assistance.

"But if the situation becomes so bad, then no options could be ruled out, if we want Hong Kong to, at least, to have another chance," she said.

In addition, Lam said she did not hold discussions with senior Chinese leaders on the escalating political crisis in the city during her brief stay in Beijing for the National Day celebrations last week.

"This year it was a particularly big delegation because last year I did request the leaders to give us a larger size delegation, so I felt obliged to lead the delegation. But then my stay in Beijing was very brief - it was less than 20 hours - so I can tell you categorically that I did not meet any Central Government officials to talk about business. Of course, when we were watching the parade, there were some officials passing by and we did a little bit of greeting, but definitely no, no such discussions, interactions, have taken place," Lam said.

The chief execute said her team would continue to try to restore calm and order in Hong Kong through continuing dialogue and addressing some of the deep-seated problems on the livelihood of local residents.