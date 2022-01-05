Hong Kong on Brink of New COVID-19 Outbreak - Chief Executive

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) A new COVID-19 outbreak is looming in Hong Kong, so anti-coronavirus measures have been toughened, Chief Executive of Hong Kong Carrie Lam said on Wednesday.

"We will see a new wave of infections, and I think that we are on the verge of a new outbreak," Lam told a press conference.

Lam also announced tougher restrictive measures to curb the COVID-19 spread in Hong Kong, including a two-week ban on flights from the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Australia, Pakistan, the Philippines, France, and India, starting on Saturday.

In late December, Chinese media reported that Hong Kong was considering obligatory vaccination against COVID-19 for schoolchildren, as the Omicron variant was spreading. As of December 28, Hong Kong has detected 58 Omicron cases.