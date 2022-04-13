UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Opposes US Allegations Of Human Rights Violations - Gov't Official

Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Hong Kong opposes unfounded allegations by the United States of human rights violations and urges Washington to stop interfering in the internal affairs of the Special Administrative Region, a Hong Kong government spokesman said on Wednesday

On Tuesday, the US State Department published the annual Country Reports on Human Rights Practices, in which it accused China, Russia and a number of other countries of rights violations.

"We strongly oppose the various unfounded allegations against the HKSAR Government in the Report. Human rights are fully protected by law in Hong Kong," the spokesman said in a statement.

The spokesman also stressed that the basic law of the region provides constitutional guarantees for fundamental rights and freedoms, and is supported by the rule of law and an independent judiciary.

"We strongly urge the United States to immediately stop breaching the international law based on its biased political interests to intervene in Hong Kong matters, which are purely the internal affairs of the People's Republic of China," the spokesman added.

A number of independent media outlets were shut down, and many journalists and political activists were arrested in Hong Kong in the past year. The closures and arrests followed the introduction by the Chinese authorities of the National Security Law in Hong Kong, which prescribes criminal penalties for activities linked to separatism, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign countries. The law went into effect on June 30, 2021.

