Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 05:30 PM

Hong Kong Opposition Doubts Beijing Will Use Force Amid Protests 'at Least for Now'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2019) Wong Yik-mo, the vice convener of the Civil Human Rights Front (CHRF), one of the organizers of the Hong Kong protests, told Sputnik that the Hong Kong opposition does not expect that Beijing will use military force to suppress protests against the controversial extradition bill in Hong Kong at least in the nearest future, .

Beijing claims that Hong Kong issue is the internal affair of China and accuses protesters of a "tendency of resorting to terrorism" after unrest has nearly brought to a halt the city's international airport. Speculations on whether China could use force have intensified earlier this week as media reported, citing satellite imagery and reporters in mainland China, that the country is pulling its military armored vehicles closer to the border city of Shenzhen.

"At least for now. Mainland's Communist party is quite scary, you never know what they will do, but at least for now they are still using the tactic to try to scare people .

.. I think all these practices in Shenzhen [are aimed at] deterring Hong Kongers, at scaring us," Wong said, answering a question on whether Beijing could use military force against protesters.

The activist pointed out that, in accordance with the law, the Chinese armed police could not enter the territory of Hong Kong.

"The Armed police are not allowed to come to Hong Kong. According to our constitution, the army might be sent to Hong Kong under emergency circumstances, but that does not include armed police," Wong underlined.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said that the United States had intelligence that China was deploying military forces on its border with Hong Kong to clamp down on protests.

Mass protests erupted in China's semi-autonomous Hong Kong in early June in response to a controversial bill that would allow extraditions to the mainland. Although China announced that it had suspended the bill, people demand that it be withdrawn completely.

