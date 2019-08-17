Hong Kong Opposition Says May Seek Foreign Help After US Diplomat Meets With Activists

The Civil Human Rights Front (CHRF), which organizes the ongoing protests in Hong Kong, in comments to Sputnik, has not ruled out that it may seek support from foreign countries in the wake of a controversial opposition leaders' meeting with a US diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2019) The Civil Human Rights Front (CHRF), which organizes the ongoing protests in Hong Kong, in comments to Sputnik, has not ruled out that it may seek support from foreign countries in the wake of a controversial opposition leaders' meeting with a US diplomat.

Soon after protests in Hong Kong broke out, Beijing accused a number of Western countries, in particular the United States, of openly fomenting the anti-China sentiment in its special administrative region. On August 8, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that it had summoned a senior official from the US Consulate General in Hong Kong and Macau to lodge a "stern representation" over its diplomat's meeting with "Hong Kong independence" activists, which it assessed as an act of meddling in China's internal affairs. The US Department of State, in turn, said that its staff were "just doing their jobs, just like diplomats from every other country."

"Of course, we might seek help from the other countries, we might also go the United Nations, the European Union, we might go to other countries," Wong Yik-mo, CHRF vice convener, said.

Wong dismissed claims that the meeting with the US diplomat amounted to foreign meddling, stressing that the diplomat was merely keeping up with the situation in the city in accordance with general practice.

"If you know diplomacy, then you should know that all consulates, all embassies, they have contact with the government and with the opposition.

Their job is to understand what happened in that country or in that city. And therefore, this is a regular duty of consuls, of diplomats. Having contact is a very noble thing. But then, it is always the Chinese government which will demonize everything and then tell people that the United States is behind all this," the activist pointed out.

Mass protests erupted in China's semi-autonomous Hong Kong in early June in response to a controversial bill that would allow extraditions to the mainland. Although the local parliament eventually announced that it had suspended the bill, people continue to protest, demanding that it be withdrawn completely. They also want the city authorities to implement universal suffrage and retract criminal charges against protesters.

These demonstrations have often resulted in violent clashes between protesters and police. China's permanent mission to the United Nations even earlier accused the protesters of having displayed a "tendency of resorting to terrorism" by destroying public facilities, paralyzing Hong Kong's airport, blocking public transport and using lethal weapons.

Hong Kong became a part of China in 1997 after being a British colony for some 150 years.