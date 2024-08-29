Hong Kong outlet Stand News and editors found guilty of sedition

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Hong Kong pro-democracy news outlet Stand News and its two former chief editors were found guilty of sedition on Thursday, the first conviction of its kind since the city came under Chinese rule in 1997.

The verdict is the latest blow to news media in the former British colony, which has seen its standing plummet over the past two decades from 18th place to 135th in press freedom rankings compiled by Reporters Without Borders.

Stand News, a Chinese-language website, gained a massive following during Hong Kong's huge and sometimes violent pro-democracy protests in 2019, before shutting down in 2021 following a police raid.

On Thursday, district court judge Kwok Wai-kin found former chief editors Chung Pui-kuen and Patrick Lam guilty of "conspiracy to publish and reproduce seditious publications".

The parent company of Stand News, Best Pencil Limited, was also found guilty of the charge.

"The line (Stand News) took was to support and promote Hong Kong local autonomy," according to a written judgement by Kwok.

"It even became a tool to smear and vilify the Central Authorities (Beijing) and the (Hong Kong) SAR Government."

Lam, who was 34 when he was charged, was absent from court on Thursday due to illness, and his lawyers agreed for the verdict to proceed.

More than 100 people, including supporters and media professionals, queued up at the court building to witness the ruling.