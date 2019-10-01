Hong Kong Parliament Announces Urgent Evacuation Amid Violent Rallies

The Hong Kong parliament, the Legislative Council, has announced urgent evacuation of its staff amid ongoing rallies, which have already resulted in violent clashes between protesters and the polic

HONG KONG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) The Hong Kong parliament, the Legislative Council, has announced urgent evacuation of its staff amid ongoing rallies, which have already resulted in violent clashes between protesters and the police.

"The Legislative Council (LegCo) Secretariat issued a Red alert at 3.55pm [07:55 GMT] today (October 1).

All persons are required to evacuate the LegCo Complex immediately under safe circumstances," the Legislative Council Secretariat said in a statement on Tuesday.

Over the past months, Hong Kong has faced waves of rallies against now-withdrawn amendments to its extradition law, which proposed extraditing fugitives to mainland China. Rallies continued even after the bill was scrapped, with protesters demanding an investigation into alleged police violence, denied by the law enforcement, and end of legal proceedings against participants of the rallies.