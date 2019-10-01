UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Parliament Announces Urgent Evacuation Amid Violent Rallies

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 03:26 PM

Hong Kong Parliament Announces Urgent Evacuation Amid Violent Rallies

The Hong Kong parliament, the Legislative Council, has announced urgent evacuation of its staff amid ongoing rallies, which have already resulted in violent clashes between protesters and the polic

HONG KONG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) The Hong Kong parliament, the Legislative Council, has announced urgent evacuation of its staff amid ongoing rallies, which have already resulted in violent clashes between protesters and the police.

"The Legislative Council (LegCo) Secretariat issued a Red alert at 3.55pm [07:55 GMT] today (October 1).

All persons are required to evacuate the LegCo Complex immediately under safe circumstances," the Legislative Council Secretariat said in a statement on Tuesday.

Over the past months, Hong Kong has faced waves of rallies against now-withdrawn amendments to its extradition law, which proposed extraditing fugitives to mainland China. Rallies continued even after the bill was scrapped, with protesters demanding an investigation into alleged police violence, denied by the law enforcement, and end of legal proceedings against participants of the rallies.

Related Topics

Police China Parliament Alert Hong Kong October All

Recent Stories

Religious Ministry to start returning HGO's guaran ..

5 minutes ago

Urgent measures for protection of endangered speci ..

5 minutes ago

Several Protesters Detained in Hong Kong - Sputnik ..

5 minutes ago

The All Pakistan Business Forum (APBF) condoles de ..

5 minutes ago

Adil Bashir takes charge as Chairman APTMA Punjab

5 minutes ago

Law enforcement agencies are looking helpless befo ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.