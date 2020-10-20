UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Plans To Ease COVID-19 Restrictions As Infections Decline - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 01:02 PM

Hong Kong Plans to Ease COVID-19 Restrictions as Infections Decline - Reports

Hong Kong is set to relax its COVID-19 measures and allow gatherings for some activities such as weddings and organized tours, the South China Morning Post newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing a source familiar with the matter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) Hong Kong is set to relax its COVID-19 measures and allow gatherings for some activities such as weddings and organized tours, the South China Morning Post newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing a source familiar with the matter.

An insider told the newspaper that local authorities in China's special administrative region will allow gatherings of up to 50 people for weddings and tour groups of up to 30 people. At the moment, no more than 20 guests are allowed to show up for wedding ceremonies, while the limit on tour groups is four.

Some restrictions will remain in place, such as face masks requirement for tourists during trips and a ban on food and drinks during weddings.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Tuesday that "the epidemic situation seems to be stabilized again." Government officials are expected to unveil details about relaxed measures later on Tuesday, according to South China Morning Post.

To date, Hong Kong has confirmed over 5,200 COVID-19 cases, nearly 5,000 recoveries and 105 coronavirus related deaths. In October, the special administrative region is reporting 5-15 cases a day on average.

