Hong Kong Police Allow Sunday Rally Against Violence, Ban Saturday Anti-Tourism March

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) Hong Kong police on Friday gave official approval to a Sunday public meeting of extradition bill opponents and those opposed to violence against protesters, but not to a Saturday march

The Sunday meeting was originally planned as a march, but the police refused to sanction it, only allowing a meeting at Victoria Park. It is organized by the Civil Human Rights Front (CHRF) to protest recent instances of violence against protesters by the police and unknown individuals, alleged to be triad members. The unauthorized Saturday march is supposed to be against excessive tourist activity in Hung Hom and To Kwa Wan districts.

"Regarding the public meetings and procession to be held on Hong Kong Island this Sunday, Police have issued the Letter of No Objection for the first public meeting while the Letter of Objection has been issued for the other meeting and procession.

The applicant has lodged an appeal against the above objection," the police wrote on Facebook.

The mass protests in Hong Kong initially started in early June as a reaction to proposed amendments to the city's extradition laws but over the months have grown into a full-blown opposition movement against Beijing's control over the city's affairs.

Recently, the level of violence during the protests has gone up with the police and the opposition employing more aggressive tactics.