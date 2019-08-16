UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Police Allow Sunday Rally Against Violence, Ban Saturday Anti-Tourism March

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 09:59 PM

Hong Kong Police Allow Sunday Rally Against Violence, Ban Saturday Anti-Tourism March

Hong Kong police on Friday gave official approval to a Sunday public meeting of extradition bill opponents and those opposed to violence against protesters, but not to a Saturday march

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) Hong Kong police on Friday gave official approval to a Sunday public meeting of extradition bill opponents and those opposed to violence against protesters, but not to a Saturday march.

The Sunday meeting was originally planned as a march, but the police refused to sanction it, only allowing a meeting at Victoria Park. It is organized by the Civil Human Rights Front (CHRF) to protest recent instances of violence against protesters by the police and unknown individuals, alleged to be triad members. The unauthorized Saturday march is supposed to be against excessive tourist activity in Hung Hom and To Kwa Wan districts.

"Regarding the public meetings and procession to be held on Hong Kong Island this Sunday, Police have issued the Letter of No Objection for the first public meeting while the Letter of Objection has been issued for the other meeting and procession.

The applicant has lodged an appeal against the above objection," the police wrote on Facebook.

The mass protests in Hong Kong initially started in early June as a reaction to proposed amendments to the city's extradition laws but over the months have grown into a full-blown opposition movement against Beijing's control over the city's affairs.

Recently, the level of violence during the protests has gone up with the police and the opposition employing more aggressive tactics.

Related Topics

Protest Police Facebook Victoria Beijing Hong Kong March June Sunday Opposition

Recent Stories

Turkish Airstrikes Destroy 13 Kurdish Targets in N ..

40 seconds ago

US-Turkey Joint Operations Center to Start Functio ..

2 minutes ago

Finnish Foreign Ministry 2020 Budget to Help Widen ..

2 minutes ago

Police nabbed two fireworks dealers in Islamabad

2 minutes ago

Imran Khan dials Donald Trump ahead of UNSC meetin ..

2 minutes ago

Bosnia Charges Iraqi, Turkish Citizens With Migran ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.