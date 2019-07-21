UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Police Announce Raid To Clear Protesters From Streets

Sun 21st July 2019 | 06:40 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2019) Hong Kong police warned Sunday it would soon mount an operation to clear protesters from streets that were declared off limits.

Thousands of protesters who marched in the city against an extradition bill defied police orders to stick to an agreed route and blocked major streets.

Others threw eggs at the Chinese government's liaison office.

"In face of the escalating violence, Police will conduct clearance operation starting from the Western District towards the east," police said in a statement.

The law enforcement agency asked local media to share out the warning. It also appealed to the public to avoid traveling to the Western District and nearby areas and urged residents to stay tuned to police announcements.

