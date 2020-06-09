Hong Kong Police Arrest 25 Protesters During Anniversary March

Some 25 Hongkongers were arrested on Tuesday as the Chinese city marked one year since the million-people march against a now defunct extradition bill, police said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) Some 25 Hongkongers were arrested on Tuesday as the Chinese city marked one year since the million-people march against a now defunct extradition bill, police said.

"At least 25 #HongKongProtesters have been arrested for participating in unauthorised assemblies, disorderly conduct and other offences," the Hong Kong Police Force tweeted.

China banned mass gatherings in a bid to stem the spread of the new coronavirus but hundreds defied the law to march through central Hong Kong, leading to the police response.

Officers in riot gear reportedly charged crowds of people holding up umbrellas and smartphones with flashlights shining and used pepper spray to disperse a mob in Des Voeux Road Central.