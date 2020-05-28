Hong Kong Police Arrest 360 Protesters as Riots Against Anthem Bill Continue

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) The number of people detained in Hong Kong during protests against a new controversial legislation that could introduce criminal liability for disrespecting the Chinese national anthem has surpassed 360, Hong Kong Police said in a press release on Wednesday.

Riots have broke out in Hong Kong since the early morning of Wednesday as people took to the streets to protest against the controversial bill that is currently under review in the Hong Kong Legislative Council. If passed, it will make the ridicule of the Chinese anthem an offense punishable by three years in prison or a $6,400 fine. In the latest report earlier in the day, police said they detained 180 protesters as riots grew violent.

"As at 9.30pm [13:30 GMT], Police had arrested over 360 people for offences including possession of offensive weapons, possession of instruments fit for unlawful purpose, unlawful assembly and participating in an unauthorised assembly.

Three vehicles have been towed away by Police," the press release read.

Among perpetrators, as mentioned in the press release, were listed people occupying carriageways and setting miscellaneous objects on fire and people suspected of possessing a gas canister, a lighter and other items.

According to police, the violent riots were concentrated in the Mong Kok district of Hong Kong's northern coastal area of Kowloon.

More than 3,000 officers were deployed all across Hong Kong, especially near the parliament's building, on Wednesday. According to reports, they used tear gas to disperse protesters.

Aside from the anthem bill, protesters in Hong Kong have been triggered by another controversial legislation that currently being reviewed by the Chinese parliament. It is an anti-sedition bill that will outlaw any secessionist and subversive activity in Hong Kong.