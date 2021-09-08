UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Police Arrest 4 Key Activists Behind Banned Tiananmen Square Vigil - Reports

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 05:40 PM

Hong Kong Police Arrest 4 Key Activists Behind Banned Tiananmen Square Vigil - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) The Hong Kong police have arrested four key members of a pro-democracy group behind an annual vigil to mark the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown on June 4, 1989, media reported on Wednesday.

The four were arrested a day after the organizers vowed to defy a national probe into the alliance, refusing to comply with a police request for information that has "no legal basis," the Hong Kong Free Press news website reported, citing the group.

Chow Hang-tung, the vice-chair of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, and three committee members ” Simon Leung, Sean Tang and Chan To-wai ” were arrested early on Wednesday and are being held at separate police stations, according to the report.

The police were cited as confirming the arrests later in the day and adding that further arrests are not being ruled out.

The police sent a request seeking information from the group under provisions of the controversial national security law in late August, as the authorities believed the alliance had been working with foreign agents, which could violate the legislation enacted by Beijing last year.

Pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong used to organize an annual vigil to commemorate victims of student protests that broke out in Beijing on April 15, 1989, and culminated on June 4 of that year in violent clashes which claimed over 200 lives. In June 2020, the police banned the vigil for the first time in thirty years in view of protests in Hong Kong over Beijing's plans to adopt new security legislation, while officially citing the need to comply with coronavirus-related restrictions.

The law was adopted later that month in response to massive pro-democracy protests that swept across Hong Kong the previous year. Under the legislation, subversion, secession, or cooperation with foreign forces, and terrorist acts are all prohibited, with each violation carrying a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

Related Topics

Terrorist Police China Student Beijing Hong Kong Alliance April June August 2020 Media All From

Recent Stories

78,495 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

78,495 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

11 minutes ago
 Dubai Police handles 2.4 million emergency calls a ..

Dubai Police handles 2.4 million emergency calls at 10 seconds/call rate

12 minutes ago
 Squads for Cricket Associations T20 Cup announced

Squads for Cricket Associations T20 Cup announced

27 minutes ago
 UAE sends 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Maurit ..

UAE sends 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Mauritania

41 minutes ago
 Pearl Petroleum signs US$250 million financing agr ..

Pearl Petroleum signs US$250 million financing agreement for expansion project i ..

42 minutes ago
 FM asks world community to play role for Afghanist ..

FM asks world community to play role for Afghanistan's development

44 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.