Hong Kong Police Arrest 4 People Suspected Of Money Laundering Linked To Protests

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 10:39 PM

Hong Kong Police Force arrested four individuals suspected of money laundering and froze almost $9 million in funds linked to the Spark Alliance organization, which the police force alleges is linked to the ongoing protests in the special administrative region, police announced on Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Hong Kong Police Force arrested four individuals suspected of money laundering and froze almost $9 million in funds linked to the Spark Alliance organization, which the police force alleges is linked to the ongoing protests in the special administrative region, police announced on Thursday.

"The Police today (19 December) busted a money laundering syndicate, arrested 3 males and 1 female, and froze around HK$70 million [$8.97 million]. The syndicate is suspected to be linked to an online platform which claims to collect donations to support arrested people of protests and violent activities," the police said in a statement.

The police allege that this money may have instead been intended to be a reward for teenagers who join the protests, Senior Superintendent Chan Wai-kei told reporters at a press conference.

During the operation, law enforcement officers also confiscated 130,000 Hong Kong Dollars ($16,677) and seized weapons alleged to be in the group's possession.

Spark Alliance is a non-profit group that raises money in order to provide financial aid to protesters during Hong Kong's ongoing civil unrest.

Protests began in June over a controversial extradition bill. Violent conflict has ensued between police and demonstrators. Over 900 demonstrations, marches and protests have taken place, during which time, more than 5,800 people have been detained.

The extradition bill was withdrawn in October, but protesters claim that authorities are abusing their power to suppress them, a claim the government has denied. Beijing views the situation in Hong Kong as a result of foreign interference in China's domestic politics and has backed local authorities' actions.

