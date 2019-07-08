Hong Kong Police Arrest 5 Amid Clashes With Protesters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) Police had to use batons to disperse violent protesters in a tourist area in Hong Kong after a fresh mass demonstration wrapped up on Sunday.

At least five people were detained in the shopping district Mong Kok on Sunday night, according to the semi-autonomous city's RTHK broadcaster. Dozens were reportedly hurt.

Thousands of people rallied earlier in the day in the Tsim Sha Tsui district near a rail station that links Hong Kong to mainland China over the proposed bill that will allow handing over fugitives to Chinese authorities.

Organizers said some 230,000 people attended, while police put their number at 56,000. Organizers said they wanted to explain to mainlanders what the bill meant to them. The main event passed without police intervention.