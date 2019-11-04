Hong Kong Police Arrest Over 300 people in 3 Days - Chief Superintendent

The Hong Kong Police have detained more than 300 people on November 1-3 for violence during protests, Chief Superintendent Tse Chun-chung said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) The Hong Kong Police have detained more than 300 people on November 1-3 for violence during protests, Chief Superintendent Tse Chun-chung said on Monday.

"Since last Friday, we have arrested 325 people, consisting of 247 males and 78 females, aged between 14 and 59 years, offenses include unlawful assembly, possession of offensives weapons, assaulting police officers, possession [of] arms and ammunition without [a] license, etc," he said during a press briefing.

He added that on Saturday, during an operation in the city district of Wan Chai, the police had seized 180 petrol bombs, ingredients for making explosives and offensive weapons. Five people, aged from 19 to 24 were arrested.

The mass protests started in China's special administrative region in early June as a reaction to a now-withdrawn bill that would have allowed people to be extradited to the mainland.

The protests eventually escalated into violent confrontations between demonstrators and the police.

Last weekend saw one of the worst violence in weeks, with protesters setting fire to metro stations and trashing the regional office of China's Xinhua news agency. Law enforcement officers maintain that they use force proportionately and only in response to violent acts or unlawful behavior by the protesters. Beijing views the situation in Hong Kong as a result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and expresses full support for the actions of the local authorities.