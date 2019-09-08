Hong Kong Police Arrest Protest Leader Joshua Wong in Airport

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2019) The Hong Kong police have arrested protest leader Joshua Wong in the city's airport this Sunday.

Wong, the secretary general of the Demosito organization, was trying to take a plane to Germany. He was detained last month and charged with unauthorized assembly. The court, however, allowed him to go on pre-arranged trips.

"I was arrested by police for 'breaching bail conditions' this morning at the Airport's customs and I am detained in custody now," Wong said in a message delivered through his lawyer on twitter.

He believes that this is a mistake, which "reflects the maladministration of HK government."

Meanwhile, according to South China Morning Post Newspaper, opposition in Hong Kong carried on with the protests. Some have marched to the US consulate, urging the United States to pass the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, which would allow sanctioning Chinese government officials allegedly responsible for suppressing Hong Kong freedoms, while others have set the entrance to the Central subway station on fire and clashed with the police.

The city's law enforcement have reportedly used tear gas to disperse protesters in the Kowloon Bay area.

The mass protests in Hong Kong started in early June as a reaction to proposed amendments to the city's extradition laws but over the months have grown into a full-blown opposition movement that demands not only the withdrawal of the controversial initiative, but also Chief Executive Carrie Lam's resignation, the retraction of the government's classification of the violent clashes as riots, an independent inquiry into police violence and the release of everyone arrested in the conflict.

Earlier in the week, the Hong Kong leader announced a decision to formally withdraw the controversial extradition bill.