Hong Kong Police Arrested 11 People During Wednesday Protests - Reports

(@imziishan)

Hong Kong police arrested 11 people for public disorder during mass protests on Wednesday, the South China Morning Post newspaper reported on Thursday, citing the police chief

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Hong Kong police arrested 11 people for public disorder during mass protests on Wednesday, the South China Morning Post newspaper reported on Thursday, citing the police chief.

According to Hong Kong Police Commissioner Stephen Lo, the rioters were arrested for disorder in a public place, an illegal assembly, an attack on police officers and other violations.

As a result of the riots, 22 policemen were injured, the official said, adding that the police used tear gas more than 150 times and fired 20 rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.

Lo denied that the police had used excessive force, stressing that pepper spray and rubber bullets are commonly used in other countries in similar situations.

On Wednesday, thousands of people took to the streets of Hong Kong to protest against amendments to the extradition law, which, if approved by parliament, will allow Hong Kong to extradite suspects to jurisdictions with which it does not have an extradition agreement, including Taiwan, Macau and mainland China. The clashes between protesters and law enforcement officers took place near the city's legislative assembly. As a result, the meeting of the parliament, at which the amendments should have been considered, was canceled.

According to latest reports, 79 people were injured in the clashes, two of them remain in serious condition.