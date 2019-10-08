UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Police Charges 26 People With Rioting In Protests - Reports

Tue 08th October 2019 | 02:26 PM

Hong Kong police charged 26 people with rioting on Tuesday for their participation in the ongoing protests in the city, the youngest person charged is a 13-year-old minor, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) Hong Kong police charged 26 people with rioting on Tuesday for their participation in the ongoing protests in the city, the youngest person charged is a 13-year-old minor, media reported.

Since early June, Hong Kong has been facing a wave of rallies against the now-withdrawn extradition bill � the protests have now evolved into violent demonstrations. Police maintain that they use force only in response to violent actions on the part of the protesters. Beijing, meanwhile, views the situation in Hong Kong as a result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and fully supports the actions of the local authorities.

According to the RTHK broadcaster, Hong Kong police arrested the 14 men and 12 women on Sunday in Hong Kong's Wan Chai district.

They have been charged with rioting, 14 of the accused are facing charges under the new mask-banning law.

The West Kowloon Court will review the cases in the second half of the day, the outlet said.

On Saturday, in a bid to curb violence and make the actions of police more effective, the local government banned the wearing of face masks during rallies. The next day, thousands of demonstrators took to the streets to protest the new measure, with many defying the ban.

On Monday, the Hong Kong Free Press news outlet reported that the first two protesters had been charged by a local court under the new law banning wearing masks in the protests. The two posted bail and their case has been rescheduled for November 18.

