HONG KONG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2019) Hong Kong Police have issued a statement condemning violence by radical protesters that swept the autonomous Chinese territory on Sunday.

"Massive violent protests again broke out in multiple districts in Hong Kong yesterday (October 6). Police express severe condemnation against rioters," the Hong Kong authority said in a press release.

Thousands of anti-government demonstrators defied a ban on face masks on Sunday to rally in Causeway Bay, Central, Admiralty, Tsim Sha Tsui, Mong Kok, Kowloon Tong and Sham Shui Po.

Radical protesters again hurled petrol bombs at police, dug up bricks to set up blockroads and vandalized businesses and government offices.

"Some rioters took the law into their own hands by beating up bystanders, overstepping the bottom line of any civilized society," the release claimed.

A taxi driver was pulled from his car and beaten unconscious in Sham Shui Po. A Sputnik correspondent said the man was pro-China and tried to drive into a crowd of protesters, hurting two of them.

The Hong Kong administration said "rioters" also beat up a man and a woman in Mong Kok in two separate instances. The woman was allegedly taking photos of their acts of vandalism.

Protests erupted in Hong Kong in early June over a proposal to hand over fugitives to mainland China but they gradually widened into anti-China and anti-police demonstrations.