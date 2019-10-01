Hong Kong Police Confirm Man Got Shot During Rallies on Tuesday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

An 18-year-old male got shot during rallies in Hong Kong earlier on Tuesday, Senior Superintendent of Police Public Relations Branch Yolanda Yu Hoi-kwan said

HONG KONG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) An 18-year-old male got shot during rallies in Hong Kong earlier on Tuesday, Senior Superintendent of Police Public Relations Branch Yolanda Yu Hoi-kwan said.

Over the past few months, Hong Kong has been facing a wave of rallies against amendments to the city's extradition law and alleged police abuses. Protests often turn violent after demonstrators begin engaging in clashes with the police. Law enforcers maintain that they use force proportionately and only in response to violent acts or unlawful behavior by the protesters. Beijing views the situation in Hong Kong as a result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and expresses full support for the actions of the local authorities.

"A large group of rioters attacked and clashed with police officers in the Tsuen Wan area around 9-10 in the morning. Police officers issued warnings, but the attackers continued with their violent acts. The police officers on the scene faced life threatening dangers. To protect his own safety and those of his colleagues, the officer fired one shot at the attackers. An 18-year-old was injured to the left of his head and was sent to a hospital for treatment. He was still conscious when he was sent to the hospital," the superintendent said, according to the police video.

The superintendent added that the police "did not want to see anyone injured during the incidents" and reiterated call for "the rioters to halt their illegal acts."