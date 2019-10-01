Hong Kong Police Confirm Man Got Shot During Rallies on Tuesday

(@imziishan)

HONG KONG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) An 18-year-old male got shot during rallies in Hong Kong earlier on Tuesday, Senior Superintendent of Police Public Relations Branch Yolanda Yu Hoi-kwan said.

Over the past few months, Hong Kong has been facing a wave of rallies against amendments to the city's extradition law and alleged police abuses. Protests often turn violent after demonstrators begin engaging in clashes with the police. Law enforcers maintain that they use force proportionately and only in response to violent acts or unlawful behavior by the protesters. Beijing views the situation in Hong Kong as a result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and expresses full support for the actions of the local authorities.

"I'd like to talk about an open fire incident in Tsuen Wan. At around 4 PM in Tai Ho Road, Tsuen Wan, a large group of rioters were attacking police officers. Despite warnings from the police, the assailants still continued the violent attacks. The police officers' lives were under serious threat. To save his own life and his colleagues' lives, he fired a live shot at the assailant. One 18-year-old man was shot. His left shoulder area was injured. He was sent to the Princess Margaret Hospital in a conscious state," the superintendent said, according to the police video.

The superintendent added that the police did not "wish to see anyone injured in the incident" and reiterated call for the rioters to "stop all illegal acts."