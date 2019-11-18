Hong Kong Police Deny Raid on Polytechnic University After Clashes With Protesters

Hong Kong police on Monday refuted reports regarding its assault on Polytechnic University's campus, where clashes with anti-government protesters took place on Sunday

Media reported that the police allegedly stormed into the university early in the morning after a day-long standoff with the protesters, who barricaded themselves in the university's campus. In response, the protesters began hurling Molotov cocktails at them, causing a major fire.

"Rumours stated that Police 'raided' the premises of Polytechnic University. We clarify that this statement is totally false," the police said in a statement.

On Sunday, the police used tear gas against the protesters in response to them attacking people who were attempting to clear roadblocks near the university.

In recent days, the clashes in Hong Kong have again escalated, with protesters changing tactics and occupying the campuses of the city's universities. All of the universities are now closed for security reasons. The city is also currently suffering a transportation collapse, with the protesters blocking roads, tunnels and bridges.

Hong Kong's massive protests initially began in early June over a controversial extradition bill, which was officially withdrawn in October. Despite the government's concession, people have remained in the streets demanding that the police be held accountable for their excessive use of force during the protests.

Beijing views the situation in Hong Kong as a result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and expresses full support for the local authorities' actions.