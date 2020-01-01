UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Police Deploy Tear Gas To Disperse Anti-Gov't Protesters During Clashes- Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 04:12 PM

Hong Kong police used tear gas during clashes with anti-government protesters as the approved rally turned violent, media reported on Wednesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2020) Hong Kong police used tear gas during clashes with anti-government protesters as the approved rally turned violent, media reported on Wednesday.

Following violent protests on the New Year's Eve, the mass rally of tens of thousands of protesters continued the next day, demanding an independent investigation into police actions during previous protests, amnesty for all detainees, as well as holding direct general election of district administration head, according to the South China Morning Post newspaper.

What started as a peaceful, approved march, soon turned into violent clashes after some protesters attacked the branches of HSBC Bank and the police used tear gas to disperse the crowd in the Wan Chai area.

Hong Kong has been experiencing non-stop protests since June. While the government has satisfied the people's initial demand � to withdraw an unpopular extradition bill � protesters have remained in the streets to demand that the police be held accountable for their excessive use of force during the protests.

Beijing views the situation in Hong Kong as the result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and expresses full support for the local authorities' actions.

