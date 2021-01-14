UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Police Detain 11 People Accused Of Aiding Activists' Escape Attempt - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 12:51 PM

Hong Kong Police Detain 11 People Accused of Aiding Activists' Escape Attempt - Reports

Officers from the National Security Department of the Hong Kong Police Force have detained 11 people accused of aiding an August attempt by 12 Hong Kong political activists to escape to Taiwan by speedboat, the region's Now TV broadcaster reports on Thursday, citing security sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Officers from the National Security Department of the Hong Kong Police Force have detained 11 people accused of aiding an August attempt by 12 Hong Kong political activists to escape to Taiwan by speedboat, the region's Now tv broadcaster reports on Thursday, citing security sources.

The 11 suspects are accused of providing funds, boats, and arranging escape routes for the activists this past summer, sources told the broadcaster.

Daniel Wong Kwok-tung, a lawyer who also serves in a local district council, was among those who were detained, the broadcaster said.

The activists were intercepted by the Chinese coastguard on August 23 during their attempt to flee to Taiwan. On December 30, a Chinese court jailed 10 of the activists for sentences of up to three years.

Two minors who were part of the escape attempt have also been returned to Hong Kong.

Law enforcement officers have stepped up their crackdown on activists and protesters in Hong Kong after the Chinese government introduced new security legislation for the region this past summer.

Beijing and Hong Kong have both said that the new law was necessary for safeguarding China's national security.

Related Topics

Police China Hong Kong August December TV From Government Court

Recent Stories

Chinese mainland reports 124 new locally transmitt ..

2 minutes ago

Beijing reports 1 new imported confirmed COVID-19 ..

3 minutes ago

7 injured on Raiwind road

3 minutes ago

South Australia to fly in workers to fill fruit-pi ..

3 minutes ago

Afghan Military Releases 13 Civilians, 1 Policemen ..

8 minutes ago

Prominent French Politician de Sarnez Dead, Macron ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.