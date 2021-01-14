Hong Kong Police Detain 11 People Accused of Aiding Activists' Escape Attempt - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Officers from the National Security Department of the Hong Kong Police Force have detained 11 people accused of aiding an August attempt by 12 Hong Kong political activists to escape to Taiwan by speedboat, the region's Now TV broadcaster reports on Thursday, citing security sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Officers from the National Security Department of the Hong Kong Police Force have detained 11 people accused of aiding an August attempt by 12 Hong Kong political activists to escape to Taiwan by speedboat, the region's Now tv broadcaster reports on Thursday, citing security sources.

The 11 suspects are accused of providing funds, boats, and arranging escape routes for the activists this past summer, sources told the broadcaster.

Daniel Wong Kwok-tung, a lawyer who also serves in a local district council, was among those who were detained, the broadcaster said.

The activists were intercepted by the Chinese coastguard on August 23 during their attempt to flee to Taiwan. On December 30, a Chinese court jailed 10 of the activists for sentences of up to three years.

Two minors who were part of the escape attempt have also been returned to Hong Kong.

Law enforcement officers have stepped up their crackdown on activists and protesters in Hong Kong after the Chinese government introduced new security legislation for the region this past summer.

Beijing and Hong Kong have both said that the new law was necessary for safeguarding China's national security.