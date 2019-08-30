Hong Kong Police Detain 2 Liberal Lawmakers - Party

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) Hong Kong police arrested two opposition members of the Legislative Council, Au Nok-hin and Jeremy Tam, the Civic Party wrote on Facebook on Friday.

"Massive raid on August 30. Au Nok-hin, Jeremy Tam are detained. Jeremy Tam - in connection with the obstruction of government administration, Au Nok-Hin - in connection with the obstruction of administration and an attack on a policeman," the message read.

Earlier on Friday, authorities arrested activists Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow Ting, members of the pro-democracy Demosisto party. Later they were released on bail.

On Saturday, Hong Kong residents are planning to hold a large-scale protest timed to the fifth anniversary of China's refusal to introduce universal suffrage in the special administrative region.

Despite the fact that the rally has been banned by authorities and subsequently canceled by the organizers, the latter believe that people could still show up.

The mass protests in Hong Kong initially started in early June as a reaction to proposed amendments to the city's extradition laws but over the months have grown into a full-blown opposition movement against Beijing's control over the city's affairs.

Recently, the level of violence during the protests has gone up with both sides employing more aggressive tactics.